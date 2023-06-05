Sumatra’s young primate whisperer brings bullhorn to macaque conservation

SIBAGANDING, Indonesia — After Abdulrahman Manik’s father passed away in 2019, the young man inherited a duty to protect wild monkeys here in the north of Sumatra Island. Years later, he’s a savior of scores of primates, and the star of a documentary nominated for awards at film festivals in Indonesia. “Na… eee…, naa… eee…,” Manik shouts as he approaches a group of primates, carrying several bunches of bananas. Since around 2013, Manik has watched over hundreds of primates in this area. Some carry fresh injuries and trauma from harms inflicted by people; others are disabled after having been run down by passing cars while foraging for roadside scraps. “It’s not just dangerous for them, but for passing motorists, too,” Manik, now 35, told Mongabay Indonesia. The forest in Sibaganding no longer provides enough food for these wild primates. North Sumatra province lost 26% of its humid old-growth forests between 2002 and 2021, according to Global Forest Watch, a satellite monitoring service run by the World Resources Institute. Manik’s father originally took a less charitable view toward the local population of long-tailed macaques (Macaca fascicularis) on the north shore of Lake Toba. As the forest around Sibaganding dwindled, the monkeys would descend on Umar Manik’s farm, helping themselves to the produce grown by the family to make ends meet. Umar had resolved to set poison on his fields to eliminate the threat, his son recalled, until a dream changed his mind. In it, he was visited by a female apparition…This article was originally published on Mongabay

