Tap African knowledge and culture for Congo Basin forest conservation (commentary)

When growing up in the Congo Basin forest, I witnessed the consequences of forest destruction by logging and industrial agricultural plantations. In some areas, Indigenous communities used to live alongside a rich ecosystem, but now they have been displaced and the wildlife has disappeared. But the authorities are doing little to prevent this corporate violence. This devastation is happening on a global level, too. In March 2023, the final installment of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report, was released. This report details the devastating consequences of rising greenhouse gas emissions around the world — the destruction of homes, the loss of livelihoods, and the fragmentation of communities, for example — as well as the increasingly dangerous and irreversible risks, should we fail to change course. That global problem has a local solution. We need to tap into our African culture to save the Congo Basin forest. Farmer Abianga Celine, 40, extracts cocoa beans on a farm in Dikomi-Bafaws. Image by John Novis, Greenpeace. One of the key ways to save the Congo Basin forest is to engage the local communities which live in and around the area. African culture is deeply rooted in the land, and local communities have a strong connection to the forest. We must embrace our African and forest communities’ culture and traditional knowledge. Educating them about the importance of the forest and how their actions can impact its health is crucial to its survival. Involving them in conservation efforts, such as climate policy…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay