Award-winning community group in Sumatra cleans up lake from waste

JAMBI — A quintet of Jambi residents gathered one morning in May at the home of Leni Haini, an Indonesian environmental activist who last year received a prestigious award from the government for her cleanup initiative of the Sumatran province’s Lake Sipin. The group departed that morning from Leni’s house in Legok, a village in Jambi province that’s located near the Lake, to clean up part of the 120-hectare (300-acre) body of water from trash that had piled up there. They made a quick boat trip to cross the lake and arrived at a floating garbage depot equipped with two boats for collecting the waste. Each boat can hold up to 5 metric tons of trash. “When it’s good weather, there won’t be more than half a ton of garbage,” Leni told Mongabay Indonesia. “But when it’s raining, it could be 4-5 tons or more. It depends on the boats, and we’ve got quite old boats here.” Leni Haini with her Kalpataru Prize from Indonesia’s environment ministry, awarded in recognition of her work to clean up Jambi’s Lake Sipin. Image by Jaka Hendra Baittri/Mongabay Indonesia. Leni said they collected both organic and inorganic waste from the lake. Organic waste, such as water hyacinths that if left uncontrolled could degrade the integrity of the freshwater ecosystem, are brought back to land to be reused as fertilizer, Leni said. Inorganic waste, such as plastic bottles and diapers, require proper recycling or destruction, she added. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Leni and her team…This article was originally published on Mongabay

