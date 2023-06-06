Citizens demand sustainable solution to haze crisis in northern Thailand

A court in northern Thailand has agreed to hear a citizen-led lawsuit filed against the government for inaction to address air pollution that experts say reduces people’s life expectancy and constitutes a violation of basic human rights. More than 1,700 plaintiffs, including activists, academics, residents and medical professionals submitted the grievance against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the National Environmental Board (NEB) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) at the Chiang Mai Administrative Court on April 10, 2023. The lawsuit alleges that authorities have failed to adequately address recurring seasonal haze that plagues northern provinces between February and April every year. Air pollution levels typically far exceed guideline levels set by the World Health Organization (WHO) during these months at the height of the dry season, only abating once monsoon rains arrive in April-May and flush the pollutants from the air. “We have more risk of breathing-related health problems compared to people who don’t live with the [air pollution] problems for two to three months per year,” Kornkanok Wathanabhoom, an independent legal researcher and a member of the legal team representing the citizen plaintiffs, told Mongabay. “Children are also affected as during those months they cannot do any outdoor activities, so it violates their rights to life.” Air pollution loaded with hazardous PM 2.5 particles cloaks nearby mountains in haze in northern Thailand’s largest city, Chiang Mai. Image by FredTC via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0). The sources of the haze are mainly from agricultural burning, both locally and in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay