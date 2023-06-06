Extreme reforestation: Baobab planters confront fires, loggers, cattle and more

BELO-SUR-MER, Madagascar — The situation was dire in Kirindy Mite National Park during a visit in November 2022. The previous year, a huge tract of forest had been ravaged by fire and was struggling to recover; towering baobabs were still standing, charred and leafless. And just the month before, fires also burned 45,000 young trees planted across 60 hectares (148 acres) in another part of the park, reducing to ash all the work of the NGO Dry Forest’s first reforestation campaign, of 2020-2021. “It took almost 15 days to completely put out the fire there!” said Hamill Harrisson, referring to the most recent fire. Harrisson is Dry Forest’s executive director and a native of Belo-Sur-Mer, a rural commune in western Madagascar near the park, where the NGO is headquartered. “We helped put out the fire at the time; a lot of different kinds of animals perished in the fire,” Armand, a salt harvester in the village of Antsira in Belo-Sur-Mer who has planted trees with the NGO, said with sadness. (Like many Malagasy people, Armand uses a single name.) Entrance to Kirindy Mite National Park, in Belo-Sur-Mer. Image by Nirina Rakotonanahary for Mongabay. Damage from a 2021 fire in an area that Dry Forest has recently begun to reforest. Image by Nirina Rakotonanahary for Mongabay. A small, isolated commune that looks like paradise, Belo-Sur-Mer is located 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of the town of Morondava. Residents watch as one of their greatest treasures, the forest of Kirindy Mite National…This article was originally published on Mongabay

