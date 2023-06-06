Illegal fishing for fish meal widespread in Ecuador marine reserve

PUERTO CAYO and PUERTO LÓPEZ, Ecuador — Luis Torres had just finished unloading the day’s catch in Puerto Cayo when he agreed to speak to Mongabay Latam. It was a hot, cloudy day in this coastal Ecuadorian fishing town in Manabí province. He straightened his hat, cleaned his hands with a shirt and walked toward the side of the beach to distance himself from the noise of the nearby beach market. “Industrial [fishers] fish in mile six, more or less,” Torres said, referring to a place that is, by law, reserved for artisanal fishers. A portion of this catch “goes straight to [be made into] fish meal. Everyone knows it,” he said. The fisher added that according to local residents, industrial ships enter the waters of the Cantagallo-Machalilla Marine Reserve and illegally harvest small pelagic fish like anchovies, sardines and herrings for processing into fish meal, despite a government order prohibiting this practice. Artisanal fishers prepare their fish to be sold in Puerto López, Ecuador. Image by Yalilé Loaiza. However, discussing this is not easy. The fishers are afraid. Torres shared what he has seen with the condition that Mongabay protect his identity, so the name given here is a pseudonym. In the ocean, the first eight nautical miles from shore are crucial. There, the soft seafloor — made of sand, clay and other sediments — provides food for many organisms and an area for numerous fish species, especially small pelagic fish, to reproduce. This first strip of the ocean…This article was originally published on Mongabay

