U.S. conservation investment routed to eucalyptus expansion in Brazil’s Cerrado

Mark Wishnie felt pleased when he heard the news: Joe Biden announced his support of a $50 million debt investment for the timber farmland project he heads at Latin America’s largest investment bank. The U.S. president’s April 20 speech at the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate kicked off a $1 billion financing campaign by the Timberland Investment Group (TIG), a $5.6 billion subsidiary of BTG Pactual that buys up large swaths of land to grow and chop trees as an investment portfolio. Biden promised funds from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to conserve the Amazon and other critical Latin American biomes. Congress has yet to approve the funds. But if it passes, the debt investment will largely be funnelled into mass-produced eucalyptus in Brazil’s Cerrado savanna, Mongabay found. “The announcement was very helpful in highlighting the role of well-managed working forests in helping to deliver climate benefits,” Wishnie, chief sustainability officer at TIG, told Mongabay in an exclusive video interview. The investment bank boasts carbon absorption by trees, but critics say the pulpwood industry’s aggressive expansion is polluting the air and water, drying the land, reducing biodiversity and uprooting communities. Also, once the trees are felled and turned to pulp, carbon is released again. A target of 300,000 hectares (741,300 acres) of Cerrado land, the company told Mongabay, would be transformed into mostly commercial eucalyptus and pine tree farms. Half the land would be left for natural savanna regeneration, surpassing the legal requirement of 20%. The projected…This article was originally published on Mongabay

