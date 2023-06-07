Africa’s land and forest restoration initiative gathers pace in Malawi

In front of his rural home in the district of Thyolo in southern Malawi, Douglas Tana grows maize on a tenth of a hectare, or a quarter acre. Before 2010, he used to harvest at most 250 kilograms (550 pounds) of the grain, a staple crop in Malawi, during years of good rains and after applying a combined 25 kg (55 lbs) of nitrogen and phosphorous inorganic fertilizer. “Put simply, in the bigger picture, it was a thankless effort … And I had no faint idea that there was a way to produce more from this piece of land. So, I was resigned to the idea that 250 kgs was the maximum I could get,” he told Mongabay. However, that story of low-yield frustration changed in 2010 when the World Agroforestry Centre (known by the acronym ICRAF) introduced small-scale farmers, like Tana, to conservation agriculture and intercropping their maize with soil-improving trees. Tana was one of the 75 farmers who put the methods into practice. The results are clear today. A farmer’s natural regeneration field intercropped with Gliricidia in a village on the edge of a forest. Image by Charles Mpaka for Mongabay. A change in yield Now, Tana’s field is a bush of lush, flourishing Gliricidia sepium offshoots — a tree in the bean family — rising from decade-old stumps and prospering among dry stalks of harvested maize and other plants. In the undergrowth lie the residues of decomposed mulch from prior years. A Faidherbia albida tree in Tana’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

