Intense fires threaten water supply and habitats in Mexico’s Pico de Orizaba

Pico de Orizaba National Park is one of the most important protected areas in central Mexico. The park spans 19,000 hectares (47,000 acres), is home to a pine forest with endemic species, as well as the country’s highest volcano at 5,636 meters (18,491 feet), and supplies water to many communities in the states of Puebla and Veracruz. The protected natural area currently faces several threats, such as illegal logging, agricultural expansion and, in particular, fires. During the third week of February alone, a fire devastated almost 250 hectares (620 acres) of paramo alpine shrubland and forests of oyamel fir (Abies religiosa) and highland pine (Pinus hartwegii), a species that grows at elevations above 3,000 m (9,800 ft). Due to the extent of land affected, the office that manages the national park classified this forest fire as the most intense observed since 2020. The yellow dots show the fire alerts recorded in Pico de Orizaba National Park between Jan. 24 and Feb. 24, 2023. Image courtesy of Global Forest Watch. The spark: Agricultural burning The forest fire in Pico de Orizaba National Park began on Feb. 20 in the ejido, or communal farmland, of San Martín Temaxlaquilla. It then spread to San Antonio Atzitzintla, near the Sierra Negra volcano, in the state of Puebla, before reaching Encuentro Valley in Pico de Orizaba, which sits at an elevation of 3,000 m. Raúl Álvarez Oseguera, director of Pico de Orizaba National Park, said poorly controlled agricultural burning was the cause of the fire,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

