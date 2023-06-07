Mechanized destruction of Brazil’s Amazon is rising, but not inevitable

On April, South Korean conglomerate Hyundai announced that it would prevent its excavators from being used in illegal mining in the Brazilian Amazon. This followed a recent Greenpeace report that found that about 43% of the excavators seen operating in Indigenous territories there were from Hyundai. “The Hyundai announcement is extremely important, not only in Brazil but in the world,” said Danicley de Aguiar, Greenpeace Brazil’s Amazon forest campaigner. “There’s a debate about the responsibility of private businesses for protecting the environment and protecting human rights.” Between 2021 and 2023, Greenpeace Brazil conducted aerial flyovers and satellite mapping of illegal mining in Indigenous lands. It spotted at least 176 hydraulic excavators, almost all of them in the Yanomami, Munduruku and Kayapó Indigenous territories. De Aguiar told Mongabay that since 2010 there’s been an explosion of garimpos, or illegal mines, in the Amazon, facilitated by excavators’ capacity to remove much more soil than traditional mining. Image courtesy of Christian Braga for Greenpeace. Each machine costs more than $133,000 and can perform in 24 hours the same work as three men over 40 days, creating massive returns on investment, according to Greenpeace’s report. Yet the costs reverberate far more widely. According to the Mining Impacts Calculator developed by the Conservation Strategy Fund, each kilogram of gold extracted from these territories generates $400,000 in damages, mostly to human health, equating to a social cost 10 times higher than the profits obtained. In January 2023, the Brazilian government declared a medical emergency in the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

