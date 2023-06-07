The geography of environmental degradation in the Amazon

The Pan Amazon spans approximately 825 million hectares, of which approximately ninety million hectares have been lost to deforestation; this corresponds to ~13% of the original forest cover. At first glance, this percentage value might not seem alarming, particularly in the context of the total extant forest cover. However, cleared land is embedded within landscape mosaics that include an approximately equivalent area of fragmented forest, both of which are surrounded by extensive areas of degraded forest damaged by illegal logging, wildfire, and overhunting. A conservative estimate of the total area of all these ‘human-modified landscapes’ is approximately 250 million hectares, which represents about thirty per cent of the geographic area of the Pan Amazon. The human-modified landscapes of the Amazon can be stratified into four macro-regions, based on biophysical and cultural attributes that have determined their recent development. Each landscape has a unique development trajectory, but there are identifiable stages that reflect levels of infrastructure investment, agricultural production system, levels of technology, and social capital. The human-modified landscapes of the Pan Amazon have different deforest-ation histories depending upon the phase of their development. Source of land-use change data: Global Land Analysis and Discovery (GLAD). Amazon River corridor The upland terraces that flank the main stem of the Amazon River are the oldest human-modified landscapes in the Pan Amazon. People have occupied these lands for millennia, but their ethnic composition has changed over time as immigrants and escaped slaves intermarried with Indigenous people to forge unique cultural groups referred to as…This article was originally published on Mongabay

