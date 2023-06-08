A mega-highway threatens South America’s vulnerable Gran Chaco

The Gran Chaco, South America’s second-largest forest after the Amazon, has been steadily replaced by croplands and cattle ranches for decades. Now, the semiarid lowland faces a new threat: the Bioceanic Corridor mega-highway that cuts through the Chaco to connect Chile and Brazil via Argentina and Paraguay. While advocates claim the road will boost the economy and strengthen trade links, conservationists warn it puts under threat local wildlife populations and people. The 2,290-kilometer (1,423-mile) road begins on Chile’s Pacific Ocean coast before winding east across the Gran Chaco in Argentina and Paraguay and finishing in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil’s agricultural powerhouse. First approved in 2015, the project’s completion is estimated for 2025, with Paraguay already advancing quickly on its part. “This is going to be the great Panama Canal,” Mario Abdo Benítez, the Paraguayan president, said in a 2022 speech. The Bioceanic Corridor mega-highway, dubbed the new Panama Canal, winds 2,290 km from Chile to Brazil via Argentina and Paraguay. It ends in the state Mato Grosso do Sul, where an existing road to the port of Santos in the south of Brazil already connects the state to the Atlantic Ocean. Image courtesy of Rota Bioceanica. The road aims to reduce cargo travel time and costs to lucrative Asian and Oceania markets as well as increase tourism in the region. In Brazil, it offers an alternative to the existing road from Mato Grosso do Sul to the port of Santos in São Paulo, cutting transport time…This article was originally published on Mongabay

