Climate warming alters offspring production of birds, study shows

Climate change has been shown to affect the timing of reproduction in birds. Studies investigating the effects of higher temperatures have found that many bird species have started breeding earlier than in the past. However, little is known about the impact of climate change on bird offspring production. Now, a new study has examined changes in annual offspring production in 104 bird species around the world over a period of 50 years — from 1970 to 2019 during which global temperatures have risen by about 1 degree Celsius. Published in May in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study assessed the findings of previous studies in a powerful statistical tool known as a meta-analysis. The findings, based on 201 wild bird populations, revealed that the overall reproductive output of birds had declined. However, small-bodied and sedentary species experienced an increase in offspring production, indicating they may benefit from a warming climate, whereas large-bodied and migratory species showed reduced offspring production, suggesting they may suffer due to rising temperatures. These are general trends and the team cautions that there were many exceptions. Chicks in the nest of the migratory Montagu’s harrier (Circus pygargus). Image by Alexandre Millon. Climate warming affects offspring production in birds differently depending on the life histories and ecological traits of species such as their body sizes, migratory habits and the numbers of broods raised in the breeding season, say the authors of the study. Some of the large-bodied species analyzed by the researchers that showed…This article was originally published on Mongabay

