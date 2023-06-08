Fishers confirm scientists’ warning: Brazil’s Belo Monte dam killed off the river

When it comes to the Belo Monte dam complex on the Xingu River in the Brazilian Amazon, biologists and fishers agree on one thing: this hydroelectric power plant, theoretically the fifth-largest in the world, has effectively purged the fish from this stretch of the river. The fishers, with their traditional knowledge of the Xingu’s pulse and flow, and biologists, with their extensive studies of this major tributary of the Amazon River, say the aquatic life was the first victim of this mega project that came into operation in 2016. The fish either died or moved away. From then on, a chain reaction happened in the ecosystem — and in the society around the dam. The fishers abandoned their boats to learn alien words like “conditional,” “reparation funds” and “mitigation of impacts.” Today, the continue to struggle for financial compensation from Norte Energia, the company behind the dam complex’s development and operation. Where once they demanded the right to continue making a livelihood from the river, today they fight just to guarantee their right to exist. The damming of this stretch of the Xingu, known as the Volta Grande or Big Bend, straddling the municipalities of Vitória do Xingu, Altamira and Brasil Novo in Paré state, has been the subject of numerous academic studies. It has also triggered disputes and lawsuits involving traditional and native peoples, whose lives once depended on the Xingu River and for whom the river was a symbol of their existence and identity. The Belo Monte plant.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

