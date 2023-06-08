For urban poor in Global South, nature-based solutions have always been a way to get by

We live in a rapidly urbanizing world, with half of humanity now concentrated in cities. Without adequate and affordable housing, more than a billion people live in informal settlements or urban slums, which lack essential infrastructure and services such as sanitation and secure land tenure. As the climate changes, people living in these informal areas are increasingly at risk. “Informal settlements are some of the areas that are disproportionately affected by disasters,” says urban researcher Erich Wolff of Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. These include pandemics, earthquakes, tropical cyclones, floods and tsunamis. “So people have very pressing issues in their sights, and they are at the forefront of the effects of climate change.” To cope with the lack of infrastructure and services, residents of informal settlements often turn to nature. They rely on local food systems, use wetlands to treat wastewater, or depend on trees to ward off the heat. Strategies like these fall under the umbrella of nature-based solutions, a term increasingly used in conservation circles to describe practices that rely on nature and heathy ecosystems to address a societal challenge while also providing biodiversity benefits. But there’s been little formal study on the extent of these practices in the Global South, and their benefits and limitations in tackling the challenges of life in informal areas. In a recent study, Wolff and his colleagues attempted to quantify and analyze the different forms of nature-based solutions currently practiced in informal settlements in Southeast Asia and the Pacific, reviewing more than…This article was originally published on Mongabay

