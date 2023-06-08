Illegal settlements, hunting and logging threaten a state reserve in Mexico

In the Yucatec Maya language, Balam-Kú means “jaguar temple.” That’s the name of the biggest state reserve in Campeche, in southern Mexico. Part of the Maya rainforest, this area is facing intense pressure as illegal settlements are encroaching it. Between December 2022 and February 2023 alone, there were more than 510 deforestation alerts within the limits of the protected area. Satellite images analyzed through the Global Forest Watch platform show that the forest cover loss in localized areas in the municipality of Candelaria — adjoining the south border of the state reserve — started in the second week of December 2022. “That’s a critical area,” says Arturo Bernardo Balam Koyoc, an engineer with the Directorate of State Reserves in the state of Campeche. In this area of the municipality of Candelaria, he says, they have identified illegal settlements since mid-2022 that are changing land use by clearing forests for ranching and agriculture. “There are three new settlements being created in the south side of the area. Not inside the reserve but within its borders.” In July 2022, during a trip to that area, the director of Balam-Kú calculated that at least 100 hectares (247 acres) had already suffered forest floor change without the required permits from federal authorities. Illegal settlements corner the rainforest The 409,200 hectares (1,011,155 acres) that compose the Balam-Kú State Reserve were categorized as an Area Subject to Ecological Conservation on Aug. 14, 2003, with the aim, among other things, of stopping the advance of the agricultural…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay