Is climate change fuelling Canada's wildfires?

BBC
This video can not be played
To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser.
Intense wildfires are blazing across Canada with thousands evacuated and smoke blown as far south as the US state of Georgia, creating hazardous air quality for millions.
Canada is projected to see its largest area on record burned by wildfires this year.
The impact is being felt hundreds of miles away, most keenly in Toronto and New York.
“We are now experiencing a new reality,” said Canada’s Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.
We look at the role a changing climate has in what is happening.
The first local state of emergency was declared in Alberta on 4 May, and hundreds of blazes have since broken out across the country, with more than 400 active fires as of 7 June.
Most of the more than 2,000 fires that Canada has seen this year are thought to have been started by humans.
Some, particularly in Quebec, were sparked by lightning strikes.
Dead trees left to stand and poor forestry management have also previously been blamed for causing a serious fire risk.
Experts say the modern practice of trying to totally suppress fires can stop forests creating natural firebreaks that would historically have reduced wildfire spread.
Each wildfire cannot automatically be linked directly to climate