U.N. climate chief calls for end to fossil fuels as talks head to Dubai

The world won’t be able to limit global temperature rise as called for in the 2015 Paris Agreement without eventually eliminating the use of fossil fuels, according to Simon Stiell, the executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). “The position of the [UNFCCC] secretariat is following the science, and the science is clear,” Stiell said at a June 5 press conference for the climate talks underway in Bonn, Germany. Halving emissions by 2030, as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says is necessary to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, and getting to net-zero emissions by 2050 “requires a deep cut and reduction, the phasing out, phasing down of all fossil fuels,” he said. The Bonn Climate Change Conference hosts discussions through June 15 in preparation for the COP28 U.N. climate summit that begins Nov. 30 in Dubai. In addition to addressing issues such as the just transition to a low-carbon economy, adaptation to and mitigation of climate change, and compensation for climate-related loss and damage, the talks will center on the development of a global “stocktake” that will conclude at COP28 to assess how well countries are progressing toward their commitments under the Paris Agreement to reduce emissions. That 2015 agreement calls for limiting the average global temperature rise to 1.5° Celsius (2.7° Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial levels, among other measure. Attendees will lay “the technical groundwork for the political decisions that will be required in Dubai,” Stiell said. But it’s clear the stocktake…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay