Europe’s top science panel supports call for moratorium on deep-sea mining

National science academies from across Europe have become the latest group to announce their support for a moratorium on deep-sea mining, a proposed but disputed activity that would extract minerals like copper, zinc and manganese from the seabed for commercial purposes. In a report released June 8, the European Academies' Science Advisory Council (EASAC) challenges the widespread claim that seabed minerals are needed to transition to renewable energy technologies, arguing that the necessary metals are available from other sources. The group — an association of 28 national science academies of EU member states, Norway, Switzerland and the U.K. that provides independent advice to policymakers — also questions the ability of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) to fully and properly assess the environmental impacts of mining in international waters. The ISA is a U.N.-associated body established to regulate deep-sea mining in international waters while protecting it from "serious harm" under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Many European nations and companies currently possess ISA-issued licenses to explore the international seabed for resources, although exploitation has not yet begun. Norway also plans to mine the seabed in its territorial waters and nearby continental shelf. Next month, members of the ISA will meet at the agency's headquarters in Kingston, Jamaica, to discuss whether deep-sea mining should be allowed to proceed and what rules should govern such activity. Two years ago, the Republic of Nauru, a Pacific island state, invoked a "two-year rule" that urges the ISA to agree upon

