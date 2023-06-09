Expedition catches Amazon river dolphins to help save this iconic pink species

It took several days of observation before researchers and local fishermen found the best way to catch the Amazon river dolphins they were studying in the largest lake in the Amanã Sustainable Development Reserve, deep in the Brazilian Amazon. The lake, part of this 2.35-million-hectare (5.8-million-acre) conservation unit in the state of Amazonas, is fed by small blackwater streams, or igarapés, that branch off from the Rio Negro, mixed with the sediment-rich whitewater from the Rio Japurá. It’s home to a robust fish stock and, therefore, a large dolphin population. What the fishermen learned through observations at the start of the study was that the cetaceans enter and leave the lake through a narrow channel, so it was this passageway that they chose to close with a net. “First we surrounded them, placed a net in the water and then slowly pulled it over to the edge. We removed them from the water one by one, so they wouldn’t get hurt,” says Antônio de Oliveira, a fisherman from Vila Alencar in the neighboring Mamirauá Sustainable Development Reserve. “We lifted them onto the land and put them on a stretcher. Then we put a tape around their mouth so they couldn’t bite and carried them to the scales where the researchers took down their data.” But this wasn’t predatory fishing — one of the factors that has placed the Amazon river dolphin (Inia geoffrensis) at risk of extinction, according to the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation and the IUCN, the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

