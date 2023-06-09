Indigenous groups turn to Brazil’s highest court to stop police violence

Indigenous groups are seeking urgent measures against the escalation of police violence they face in seeking to reclaim their ancestral lands in Brazil’s Mato Grosso do Sul state. In most cases, the victims of violence were protecting their territory from the expansion of large-scale agriculture, mining or development projects. The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), the country’s largest coalition of Indigenous groups, recently took the issue to the Supreme Federal Court, seeking the adoption of measures to tackle police brutality and misconduct by the state military police. APIB, which accuses the military police of carrying out violent evictions without following legal protocols, says most cases of violence are tied to disputes over non-demarcated Indigenous lands. Indigenous peoples, attempting to reclaim their ancestral territory, often run into conflicts with landowners, such as farmers or developers, which end in forceful police interventions. In recent years, APIB says, it has “witnessed an unprecedented rise in attacks on territories” in Mato Grosso do Sul, including forced expropriations to free up land for the advancement of agriculture, mining, or infrastructure projects. Maurício Terena, APIB’s legal coordinator, said this has led to many cases of “deaths, massacres and bloodshed.” The state military police did not respond to Mongabay’s requests for comment by the time of publication. A group of Guarani-Kaiowá residents dance and chant in a traditional prayer ceremony in Guapo’y Mirim Tujury, a village in the municipality of Amambai, in August 2022.They mourned the June 24 death of Vitor Fernandes, killed in a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

