UN Paris meeting presses ahead with binding plastics treaty — U.S. resists

The conclusion of the second session in the international effort to arrive at a global plastics treaty offered some grounds for guarded optimism — and provided some disappointments. In a major step forward, the five-day May-June session in Paris of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) ended with an agreement to write a “zero draft,” a first version of an enforceable accord on the global plastics pollution crisis, with that landmark document to be ready for review and discussion at the next meeting, slated for Nov. 13-17 in Nairobi, Kenya. Of 169 states sending delegates to Paris, 135 agreed that binding international law regulating plastics is needed — but it will take future sessions to write those laws and come up with enforcement mechanisms and develop resources. Another potential sign of progress: INC agreed that treaty matters can be approved by a two-thirds vote among nations, defeating a plan by Saudi Arabia and other petroleum producing nations that would have given any nation power to veto any rule. However, the door wasn’t completely shut to reopening the one nation veto. “I don’t believe we’ve seen the last of the delay tactics,” acknowledges Erin Simon, head of plastic waste & business for WWF. A landfill in Banten, Indonesia. Image by Tom Fisk via Pexels (Public domain). U.S. low ambition While Japan reversed a previous position and agreed just before the Paris meeting to join the 58-nation-strong High Ambition Coalition to End Plastic Pollution, the United States has not joined nor endorsed efforts…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay