Wildfires: UK to set up new Mediterranean-style specialist units

From BBC
Firefighters will deploy new techniques learnt in the world’s worst wildfire hotspots as climate change raises the risk level in the UK this summer.
Last year’s heatwaves saw thousands of fires break out, one even destroying homes at Wennington, east London.
This year has already seen hundreds of grass fires and one of the UK’s largest ever has been burning in the Scottish Highlands for the past two weeks.
More fire crews are now training in skills from southern Europe and the US.
Fire chiefs are particularly looking to expand the number of specialist teams trained in “burn suppression” techniques – the deliberate burning of land to keep a fire contained.
At the moment, just five UK units across more than 50 fire and rescue services specialise in the “fighting fire with fire” technique, mostly in moorland areas.
But Chief Fire Officer Paul Hedley, wildfire lead for the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), said more units – including those in services that straddle urban and rural areas – would be trained in new ways of wildfire fighting.
They could then be deployed nationally, in the event of a significant fire, he said.
He added the risk and threat of such major wildfires was “clearly growing in the UK”.
“All of this learning from international partners, who are probably still some years ahead of us, is a very sensible way of trying to get us ahead of the