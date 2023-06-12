Antarctic warming alters atmosphere, ice shelves, ocean & animals

The climate is changing fast, with even Earth’s most remote areas unable to dodge the bullet. This includes Antarctica — a region that has long seemed behind the curve when it comes to warming. But how radically or fast the south polar region’s atmosphere, oceans, ice and land will alter is hard to say. In January, data compiled by the World Meteorological Organization revealed the last eight years as the hottest on record globally. On the Antarctic Plateau, the coldest place on the planet, the Concordia Research station hit its highest temperature reading ever in early 2022 at -12.2 degrees Celsius (10.04 degrees Fahrenheit), while Antarctic sea ice shrank the same year to its smallest extent since recordkeeping began, to 1.92 million square kilometers (741,000 square miles). That’s an alarming record — but 2023 beat it, at 1.79 million km2 (691,000 mi2). This is potentially bad news for humanity: The White Continent, which holds 90% of the world’s ice, plays a crucial role in regulating Earth’s climate. In an email to Mongabay, the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) underlined the “disproportionate” influence the poles have on climate, stressing the contrast between the reflective properties of large white, ice-covered areas (which send the sun’s heat back into space) and the surrounding dark sea surface (which absorbs the sun’s heat, adding to global warming). The big question facing researchers now is whether or not Antarctica is showing signs of hitting an irreversible tipping point. When asked that question by Mongabay, Matthew England, scientia…This article was originally published on Mongabay

