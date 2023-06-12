Can an app help Liberian artisanal fishers fight illegal fishing?

ROBERTSPORT and MARSHALL, Liberia — On a mild Friday afternoon, Emmanuel Appleton beamed with smiles as he defied the waves of the Atlantic Ocean and landed his canoe on the beach in Robertsport, a fishing town about 90 kilometers (56 miles) northwest of Monrovia. Although Emmanuel’s day at sea wasn’t so good due to low catch, he seemed satisfied. In his left hand was a smartphone wrapped in a plastic case to protect it from water. “I have been a fisherman here in Robertsport since the early ‘90s and we always had problems of big vessels destroying our nets by dredging it along with theirs,” he said. Appleton was referring to trawlers, many of them foreign, that drag their nets along the bottom while fishing, churning up the seabed habitat and anything else in in their path. He said he had taken a geotagged photograph of a trawler he’d spotted fishing within the inshore exclusion zone (IEZ) reserved for artisanal fishers, and uploaded it to a data-collection platform where fishers can document and report cases of illegal activities at sea. “I had the phone close to my chest so no one suspects me and to get a shot of the vessel identification number,” Appleton said. Liberia’s IEZ extends 6 nautical miles from shore, except for shrimpers, which can fish beyond 4 nautical miles from shore. But it turned out the trawler Appleton spotted was operating in a legal area, according to Cephas Asare, West Africa regional manager with the Environmental…This article was originally published on Mongabay

