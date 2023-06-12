Flight turbulence increasing as planet heats up – study

Posted on by | 0 Comments
Flight turbulence increasing as planet heats up – study

From BBC

Published31 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing

Image source, Getty Images

By Maddie MolloyBBC News Climate and Science

Flight turbulence has increased as climate change has warmed the planet, researchers say.

Scientists at Reading University in the UK studied clear-air turbulence, which is harder for pilots to avoid.

They found that severe turbulence had increased 55% between 1979 and 2020 on a typically busy North Atlantic route.

They put the increase down to changes in wind speed at high altitudes due to warmer air from carbon emissions.

“Following a decade of research showing that climate change will increase clear-air turbulence in the future, we now have evidence suggesting that the increase has already begun,” said Prof Paul Williams, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Reading who co-authored the study.

“We should be investing in improved turbulence forecasting and detection systems, to prevent the rougher air from translating into bumpier flights in the coming decades.”

Flight routes in the USA and North Atlantic saw the largest increases. Europe, the Middle East, and the South Atlantic also saw significant increases in turbulence.

Prof Williams said the increased turbulence was due to greater wind shear – or differences in wind speed – in the jet stream, a strong wind system blowing from west to east, about five to seven miles above the Earth’s surface. It exists largely due to a difference in temperature between the world’s equator and poles.

While satellites can’t see the turbulence, they can see the structure and the shape of the jet stream, allowing it to be analysed.

<div data-component="text-block"

Read the full article

Tags:

Share This Post

Related Posts

Post Comment