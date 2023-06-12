In Chile, a wildlife rehab center deals with the aftermath of worsening fires

The pungent smell of manure as cows and sheep graze on the green pastures makes the campus of the University of Concepción in the Chilean city of Chillán look like a farm. In the nearby veterinary clinic, barking echoes through the hallway. Three meadows over lies the wildlife rehabilitation center, an inconspicuous building where caretakers attempt to provide the calmest possible environment for the wild animals they treat. The university’s Center for the Rescue and Rehabilitation of Wildlife, run by veterinarian Paula Aravena Bustos, is an independent institution, staffed entirely by volunteer teachers and students from the university. The university has allocated the center a piece of land 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the current campus, where a state-of-the-art complex is to be built. “I have been heading this center for two years now. We are one of the few centers in southern Chile that can treat wild animals,” Aravena Bustos says as we drive through the campus. “And we are in the process of expanding. I hope in a few years to run the most innovative wildlife hospital in Latin America. With the crucial role we played during the forest fire season, we definitely showed how important we are for wildlife conservation.” Forest fire at the beginning of the year in Chile have killed numerous wild animals and made large areas of wildlife habitat inhospitable for reintroducing rehabilitated individuals back into nature. Image courtesy of WCS. Chile’s raging forest fires earlier this year meant an ongoing influx of injured…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay