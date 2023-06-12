In Indonesia, companies defy government’s decision to revoke their permits

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government’s decision to revoke hundreds of logging, plantation and mining permits across the country is marred with irregularities including companies continuing to operate or engage in conflicts with Indigenous and local communities, according to a new report. Furthermore, there’s lack of clarity on how the permit revocations are carried out, prompting questions such as what will happen once the permits are rescinded, according to the report by Indonesia’s largest environmental NGO, WALHI. The report looked at a dozen companies whose permits were either revoked or are under investigation for potential rescinding by the government in the future. The report found at least four companies continued to operate even after their licenses were identified as rescinded. These companies are logging company PT Nusa Pala Nirwana (NPN) in North Maluku and palm oil companies PT Permata Nusa Mandiri (PNM) in Papua as well as PT Banyan Tumbuh Lestari (BTL) and PT Inti Global Laksana (IGL) in Gorontalo. All four companies are on the list of nearly 200 corporate entities targeted in a mass cancellation of permits in January 2022. President Joko Widodo announced the mass revocations in early 2022 on the basis that the companies that were awarded the concessions were deemed to be moving too slowly in exploiting natural resources. The affected concessions include environment ministry permits for 192 logging, plantation, mining and ecotourism operations totaling 3.13 million hectares (7.73 million acres); 36 land ministry permits for plantations (34,448 ha, or 85,123 acres); and 2,343 energy ministry permits for mines.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

