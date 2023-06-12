Landfill in Colombia continues to pollute protected wetlands despite court-ordered clean-up

The takeover of a polluting landfill in Colombia was supposed to help clean up the area for residents falling sick from exposure to toxic chemicals, but years later they say the problem hasn’t gone away and might even be worse. The Patio Bonito landfill near Barrancabermeja, in the central state of Santander, was taken over in 2019 by French utilities company Veolia after years of mismanagement. The company promised to stop leakages that had led to respiratory issues and birth defects among residents, but so far it hass failed to implement real change, according to a Global Witness report. “Whole series of fauna have fallen victim. We’ve seen mass deaths of fish, tortoises, manatees,” human rights defender Oscar Sampayo said in the report. “This is an exuberant natural world which is under attack.” The landfill was built in 2015 in the middle of the San Silvestre wetlands, a 69,959-hectare (172,872-acre) protected area that serves as part of a regional jaguar corridor. The site was originally operated by the Colombian company Rediba, which endured years of government investigations into improper waste management. The Ministry of Environment found that its containment pool of contaminated liquids was missing a lining filter, allowing toxins to leak into the Moncholo river and the San Silvestre wetlands. Video also surfaced of company officials dumping contaminated liquids directly into the rivers, according to NGO San Silvestre Green. A 2017 study by the local government found high levels of heavy metals in the sediment taken from the wetlands,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay