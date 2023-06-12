Rainforest cowboys: Rodeo culture sweeps the Amazon

The sun has barely risen above the mountains, yet the cavalcade is already in full swing at the Agricultural Exhibition Park. While men attempt to mount powerful zebu cattle or mules adorned with decorative iron rings, women parade around in colorful sequin-spangled clothing. Fashion takes on something of a syncretic nature at such events, where bikinis are worn alongside cowboy hats or North American Indigenous headdresses. Sertanejo, the Brazilian flavor of country music, blasts from loudspeakers while announcers greet the authorities and entertain the public. Meat is generously distributed among the local population. It’s a scene that wouldn’t be out of place in Texas or Barretos, Brazil’s rodeo capital. But instead, this is Canaã dos Carajás, a municipality in the southeast of the state of Pará, on the edge of the Amazon Rainforest. Founded 40 years ago when those occupying the land won official recognition of their claims, it wasn’t until the turn of the millennium that the municipality really took off, when the discovery of vast iron ore deposits led to an economic and social boom: in just three years, between 2010 and 2013, the population tripled. Today, Canaã dos Carajás is home to nearly 40,000 people. After the mining, both legal and illegal, came cattle ranching, and with it, an exponential surge in deforestation. It was not only in Canaã dos Carajás that forest was cleared, but across the whole of Pará’s Amazonian region. Nowhere more so than along the Arc of Deforestation, a great frontier of pasture…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay