Strengthening crops with insect exoskeletons? Study says yes, by way of the soil

The latest recipe is here: you’ll need a cup of minerals, two tablespoons of air and water, a few billion microorganisms, a teaspoon of organic matter and … a pinch of old bug skin. No need to bake, your soil is ready to be sown. A study published in Agriculture, Ecosystems & Environment last year found that adding insect exuviae — the remains of exoskeletons that arthropods cast off after molting — to soils positively impacts plant reproduction. The researchers found that after treatments of black soldier flies (Hermetia illucens) exuviae to soils, plants grew hardier and more resilient. Each black soldier fly larva can consume up to 200 milligrams of food waste per day. Image by James Tiono via Unsplash. The black soldier fly strikes again I decompose your trash, feed your animals, and gives your plants a boost. Who am I? The black soldier fly, or the BSF. With rising concerns over sustainability, insects have gained momentum in the agricultural sector because of their capacity to reduce organic waste and convert it into a high-quality source of protein for livestock. Currently, BSFs are the most widely used insects produced for animal feed, namely for fish, poultry and pigs. But what if BSF could also improve plant health? With this in mind, Katherine Barragán-Fonseca, a researcher with Wageningen University & Research (WUR) in the Netherlands and lead author of the 2022 paper, investigated the benefits of the sleek-looking fly beyond its current uses: her team mixed powdered BSF exuviae…This article was originally published on Mongabay

