Wild pigs threaten biodiversity hotspots across South America, study shows

Wild pigs are recognized worldwide as a nuisance to the environment. The IUCN lists them as one of the worst invasive species due to their potential to damage crops, harbor diseases and disrupt ecological processes. Now, research published in the Journal for Nature Conservation reveals that the expanding presence of wild pigs (Sus scrofa) across South America poses a greater threat to biodiversity hotspots and protected areas than previously believed. Researchers assessed the species’ suitability ranges at different analytical levels and discovered that a significantly higher number of protected areas are invaded or potentially at risk than shown in previous research. Furthermore, nearly half (44.8%) of wild pig occurrences studied were inside biodiversity hotspots. In South America, domestic pigs arrived with European settlers, and wild boars were introduced by the Argentinian rancher Pedro Olegario Luro at the beginning of the 20th century for hunting purposes. Over time, the boars have dispersed throughout the continent, interbred with domestic pigs and successfully established populations. The assessment reveals compelling insights into the vulnerability of specific hotspots in the region. Notably, the Atlantic Forest emerges as the most susceptible, with a remarkable 85% of its total area deemed suitable for wild pigs (meaning habitat that allows them to thrive), followed by Cerrado (61.3%), Chilean Winter Rainfall-Valdivian Forests (37.5%) and tropical Andes (5.6%). These results raise yet another alert for conservationists to take precautionary measures, since invasive species may cause further damage to wildlife in already threatened areas. Wild pigs in Mato Grosso, Brazil, scampering…This article was originally published on Mongabay

