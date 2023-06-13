Ethiopia’s largest community conservation area brings Indigenous communities into the fold

ADDIS ABABA — Indigenous communities in the Lower Omo River Valley of southwestern Ethiopia have taken ownership and management responsibilities of what is now Ethiopia’s largest community conservation area, the Tama Community Conservation Area (TCCA). Located in a woody savanna, the development follows the regional government of the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples’ Region (SNNPR) signing the conservation area into law earlier this year. This legislation aims to ensure the sustainable use and preservation of Tama’s ecological and cultural heritage by entrusting this duty to the Indigenous communities. The region has seen the construction of the Gilgel Gibe III Dam and the establishment of sugar cane plantations that brought about significant environmental and social impacts, including loss of traditional livelihoods and starvation, according to a report by the think tank Oakland Institute. Mursi people with their cattle. Image by Rod Waddington via Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0). The conservation area spans 197,000 hectares (486,000 acres) of vital corridor land between two national parks in Ethiopia and serves as a habitat for a rich variety of wildlife from Somali giraffes (Giraffa reticulata), African bush elephants (Loxodonta africana) and lions (Panthera leo) to De Brazza’s monkeys (Cercopithecus neglectus), Lelwel hartebeests (Alcelaphus buselaphus lelwel) and the endemic black-winged lovebird (Agapornis taranta). The area is inhabited by the Mursi, Bodi, Northern Kwegu and Ari communities who are largely agriculturalists and pastoralists with rich heritage and culture. The groups have resided there for centuries, but some people have come to the region after being displaced by…This article was originally published on Mongabay

