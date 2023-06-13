Mycorrhizal fungi hold CO2 equivalent to a third of global fossil fuel emissions

Plants and fungi struck a deal way back when. More than 400 million years ago, plants began trading sugar made from sunlight (a.k.a. carbon) for some of the soil nutrients gathered by mycorrhizal fungi. Nearly 90% of all land plants are now part of this arrangement, so scientists estimated that the amounts of carbon flowing through underground fungi must be significant. However, they didn’t realize how much carbon was in the system until now. According to a recently published study in Current Biology, more than 13 billion metric tons of CO2 is passed from plants to mycorrhizal fungi each year — equivalent to around 36% of all annual global fossil fuel emissions. “We always suspected that we may have been overlooking a major carbon pool,” said study co-author Heidi Hawkins, research lead at Conservation South Africa and research associate on plant-soil-microbe interactions at the University of Cape Town. “Understandably, much focus has been placed on protecting and restoring forests as a natural way to mitigate climate change,” Hawkins said. “But little attention has been paid to the fate of the vast amounts of carbon dioxide that are moved from the atmosphere during photosynthesis by those plants and sent belowground to mycorrhizal fungi.” Researchers examined 194 data sets from 61 peer-reviewed papers and four unpublished studies to determine how much carbon plants allocate to fungi. They found that plants pass between 1% and 13% of their carbon to mycorrhizal fungi, depending on the type of fungi. Most of these estimations came…This article was originally published on Mongabay

