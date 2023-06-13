Q&A with Sydney Possuelo, the most prominent specialist in isolated indigenous peoples in Brazil

Sydney Possuelo was just a teenager when he became close with two men he viewed as national heroes: the Villas-Bôas brothers, fundamental figures in the creation of Xingu Indigenous Park, the first registered Indigenous territory in Brazil, founded in 1961. He accompanied them on expeditions into the Brazilian Amazon, also under the influence of the legacy of Cândido Rondon, a military general and sertanista, or specialist in the sertão, what was then considered the undeveloped interior regions of Brazil. Rondon at the time also headed what was then known as the Indian Protection Service (SPI) and was an early supporter of establishing the Xingu reserve, which would come into being a few years after his death. Later that decade, in 1967, the National Indian Foundation (Funai, now the National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples) was created, in which Possuelo served as a sertanista, one of the official positions then available in the federal agency. In the 1990s, he became president of Funai, and during his tenure helped demarcate more than 100 Indigenous territories throughout Brazil. In his 42 years at Funai, Possuelo created the Department of Isolated Indians, a division dedicated to protecting uncontacted peoples — a topic on which he would become the country’s foremost expert. “The idea was: Let’s go find these isolated Indigenous peoples and make contact. I had the opportunity to meet seven groups who came out of the jungle for the first time,” he says in the documentary Sydney Possuelo, uma Vida Amazônica (Sydney Possuelo, an…This article was originally published on Mongabay

