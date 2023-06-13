Science and culture join forces to restore 120 miles of Hawaiian reefs

A new program in Hawai‘i will draw on the collaborative efforts of science and community to restore local corals and coastlines to make reef communities more resilient in the future. The initiative, known by the Hawaiian name Ākoʻakoʻa, which means both “coral” and “to assemble,” will focus on restoring 193 kilometers (120 miles) of coral reefs off the west of Hawaiʻi’s Big Island. Like most coral reefs across the world, Hawai‘i’s corals have been in rapid decline for the past 50 years due to anthropogenic pressures such as pollution, overfishing, and of course, the impacts of human-induced climate change. Arizona State University (ASU) will lead the Ākoʻakoʻa initiative, drawing on a funding pool of $25 million to research, conserve and restore degraded corals. A key aspect of the program will be the building of a new research and coral propagation facility in Kailua-Kona on the Big Island that will help facilitate scientific inquiries into coral health and the cultivation of new corals for restoration purposes. Greg Asner, the director of ASU’s Center for Global Discovery and Conservation Science, will spearhead the Ākoʻakoʻa program. In 1998, he and a team of reef experts founded the Pacific Ridge to Reef Program, which used high-tech satellite, airborne and field technologies to diagnose land and reef problems. Reefs off the Captain James Book Monument in Kealakekua Bay. Image by Rhett A. Butler. “The new program further expands this diagnostic work,” Asner said in a statement, “but it focuses far more effort on interventions that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

