Venezuela’s environmental crisis is getting worse. Here are seven things to know.

The environmental issues facing Venezuela are serious and wide-ranging: illegal mining in the Amazon, national water shortages, mudslides and flooding exacerbated by climate change, the degradation of protected areas, oil spills and human rights violations against Indigenous communities. The list is long and, for the last decade, has basically gone unchanged. The government institutions designed to combat these issues either don’t have the funding to act or turn a blind eye to their duties, critics have said, making the situation there some of the most urgent in Latin America. “The dramatic socio-environmental situation facing Venezuela continues to be part of the general crisis that’s being silenced despite how obvious it is to political and economic decision-makers,” said the Venezuelan Observatory for Political Ecology (OEP) in an annual report. At the same time, the government ranks as one of the least transparent in the region, making it difficult to know exactly how bad the situation has gotten. Local NGOs, journalists and scientists have tried their best to provide a glimpse into what’s going on. Below are the seven issues they’re discussing the most. Oil spills are becoming more frequent, and the government isn’t doing anything to stop it US sanctions on Venezuela have been in place for over a decade. But last year, in hopes of normalizing relations with the Maduro regime, the Biden administration gave Chevron a six-month license to operate and export oil from Venezuela’s state-owned facilities. Production has been mostly up in 2023, and the government said it…This article was originally published on Mongabay

