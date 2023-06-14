A powerful U.S. political family is behind a copper mine in the Colombian rainforest

This investigation is a collaboration between the Latin American Center for Investigative Journalism (CLIP), NBC News, Mongabay and El Espectador, with support from the Pulitzer Center’s Rainforest Investigations Network. Conservation of the Amazon rainforest is Colombia’s greatest contribution to solving the global climate crisis. In recent years, the Colombian jungle that forms part of the Amazon, the world’s largest continuous rainforest, has climbed many rungs in official political discourse. Gustavo Petro, the current president, called it one of the four “pillars of the planet’s climate” and proposed that countries be allowed to swap their foreign debt for environmental services that would keep it standing. His predecessor, Iván Duque, said that “protecting the Amazon is not an option, but a moral duty” and the previous president, Juan Manuel Santos, created the world’s largest rainforest national park. These pledges will be put to the test by plans to open a copper mine in the highlands of Putumayo, where the Andean peaks meet the Amazon rainforest. If brought to fruition, the mine promoted by Canadian company Libero Copper in Mocoa would be the first major legal mining project in the Colombian Amazon. Incidentally, it could bring with it the felling of a forest that is protected today and that the country proposed to expand just a decade ago to safeguard it. A common squirrel monkey in Colombian Amazon. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. There are substantial arguments in favor of the mine. It would be Colombia’s largest endeavor in copper, a mineral the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

