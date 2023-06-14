Indonesia’s Mandalika megaproject still trampling on Indigenous community’s rights: Report

JAKARTA — Reports of human rights violations continue to mount around a major tourism development on the Indonesian island of Lombok, two years since the United Nations first flagged problems there. But reports of violations continue to flood in, prompting U.N. rights experts to raise their concerns with the Indonesian government and other stakeholders for the third time in February 2023. The $3 billion project is located in the coastal Mandalika region of southern Lombok, an island next to the better-known tourism hotspot of Bali. It aims to turn Mandalika into what the government calls a “New Bali,” with the construction of parks, resorts, hotels, and a racetrack called the Mandalika International Circuit. In a letter dated Feb. 14 this year, U.N. human rights experts highlighted a number of alleged violations that had persisted despite repeated calls for the government, the project’s funders, including the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and its developer, the state-owned Indonesia Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), to address the issues. “[T]he ITDC has ignored our previous recommendations to provide remedies for those affected by the sporting event,” the U.N. experts wrote in the letter. U.N. experts had previously issued two similar letters on the Mandalika project, once in 2021 and another in 2022. That makes the February letter the third communication on the project — a record for a megaproject funded by a multilateral development bank, according to several Indonesian and international NGOs grouped under the Coalition for Monitoring Indonesia’s Infrastructure Development. This level of U.N.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay