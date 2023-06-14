Planting deforestation: The forests that Mexico loses to agribusiness

Satellite images give us a dimension of forest cover loss. From one year to the next, and sometimes in just a few weeks, a forest can be wiped off the map. The trees that gave identity to a hillside, a plain or the banks of a river cease to exist; they become a memory. In these images, the clearing has gray shades. The same images allow us to see the gradual change of those lands that were previously forested. Many are transformed into homogeneous agricultural fields in which only one monoculture grows. In Mexico, every year, 47,770 hectares (118,042 acres) of forest cover are turned into agricultural land, according to data from the National Forest Monitoring System. These lost forests and jungles are equivalent to almost the same area as Cozumel, one of the largest islands in the country. According to the National Forest Monitoring System, the abrupt change from forestland to agricultural land is the second cause of deforestation in Mexico, after cattle ranching. Between 2001 and 2019, the expansion of agriculture led to the country being left without at least 889,188 ha (2.2 million acres) of forest cover, representing flora and fauna habitats and ecosystem services. That surface is equivalent to 18 times the island of Cozumel. Cleared area in southern Jalisco to install avocado orchards. This journalistic investigation, which we have titled Planting Deforestation, takes a tour of regions where the country loses forests and jungles due to agribusiness. For this work, we review the official statistics…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay