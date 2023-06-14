Rare Amazon dark soils could help forest restoration, study shows

Beneath the luxurious foliage and the majestic trees of the Amazon Rainforest lies a counterintuitive reality: a mostly infertile soil that becomes swiftly depleted once its plant coverage is stripped away. Cattle ranchers and farmers searching for arable land continually encroach upon the forest, only to find the soil exhausted within a few years. This drives the intrusion into new, pristine swaths of forest, perpetuating deforestation cycles. This grim picture could change in the next few years. Researchers from the University of São Paulo, in partnership with the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa) and the National Institute of Amazonian Research (INPA) have found that Amazonian Dark Earths (ADEs), a unique and somewhat rare type of soil, could help in the recovery of pastures and of the forest itself due to the soil’s high nutrient and microbiological contents. Their study, published in Frontiers in Soil Science, showed that ADEs could promote the development of trees used in ecological restoration projects. Detail of an aspect of the dark soil sampled in Amazonas state for the experiment. Image by Luís Felipe Guandalin Zagatto. The dark soil used in the experiment can only be found in a few spots in the Amazon, usually covering 2-5 hectares (4.94-12.35 acres) and located close to rivers and to places that have previously seen some human activity. Some theories regarding the origin of ADEs, also called terra preta, include the existence of large sedentary pre-Columbian societies that improved, intentionally or not, the fertility of the soil with ashes,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

