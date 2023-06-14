Seas of grass may be dark horse candidate to fuel the planet — or not

Large-scale efforts to seriously curb reliance on fossil fuels for global energy needs, especially in the transportation sector, are leading scientists, farmers, policymakers and environmentalists to consider numerous liquid biofuel alternatives in energy production. A few biofuels, such as ethanol made from corn, and biodiesel made from soy, are already in use, where 10-20% of the fuel mix at the gas pump is bio-based. Other potential, but more exotic, biofuels, including those made from algae and organic waste, are moving from a decades-long research phase slowly toward development — as the energy industry now confronts the big challenges of scaling up production to meet large-scale global needs. But another potential energy source not benefiting from the media fanfare that has accompanied the turning of algae or poop into fuel, is grass. Grasses cover large swaths of the Earth, are relatively easy to grow, and can sometimes serve dual roles as agricultural cover crop and liquid fuel source. Several types of plants and grasses such as sorghum, Miscanthus or Chinese silvergrass, Panicum virgatum or switchgrass, as well as hybrid strains of fast-growing poplar and willow woody shrubs are currently being tested at research and university facilities across the United States in the hope they will one day be major cellulose-based biofuel players. Gerald Tuskan, director at the Center for Bioenergy Innovation (CBI) at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee, says a sea of switchgrass grown in the U.S. Great Plains might be the key to unlocking a sustainable aviation fuel in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

