The natural history of the Amazon Rainforest

In the nineteenth and first half of the twentieth centuries, scientists affiliated with institutions in the Northern Hemisphere organized most expeditions into the Amazon. These botanists, zoologists and anthropologists were accompanied by native-born and immigrant scientists who pioneered the establishment of natural history museums in the nations of the Pan Amazon. Investment in research and education expanded dramatically as governments pursued development strategies predicated on the exploitation of the region's natural resources. Institutional capacity grew to encompass more than fifty universities and a half dozen research institutions within the Pan Amazon. Collections, publications and students grew exponentially and, by the end of the millennium, more specimens were accessioned annually in the regional museums than all of the legacy collections housed in foreign museums. The collections in European and North American museums are the foundation of the taxonomic classification systems at the center of biodiversity science; unfortunately, that information was unavailable to local biologists, who struggled to identify the plants and animals they encountered during their fieldwork. Starting in the 1980s and accelerating in the 1990s and 2000s, innovation in information management and the creation of the internet revolutionized biodiversity science. Online information resources, such as taxonomic databases and digital image archives, have vastly improved the quantity and quality of floristic and faunistic inventories. Every country can now boast a relatively complete catalogue of all vertebrate groups and a robust checklist of vascular plants, which continue to improve as cadres of young biologists explore their countries.

