Element Africa: offshore oil threatens fisheries, gold mining topples homes and forests

Gold mine threatens Ghanaian villagers’ health and homes BIBIANI, Ghana — Residents of Bibiani, in Ghana’s North region, are demanding that a gold mining company operating in their district relocate their homes to safer locations. Mesin Gold is blasting rocks in the heart of the Bibiani’s Old Town and Zongo neighborhoods, damaging buildings and causing severe noise and air pollution. Residents say that many children and adults in Bibiani, are suffering from respiratory illnesses which doctors at the local hospital say are a result of sustained exposure to air pollution in the area since Mesin Gold began operating in 2021. Over the same period, cracks have appeared in the walls of houses in these two neighborhoods, which are located dangerously close to the mining concession. The damage is so severe, that several houses have been marked as unsafe by the Municipal Assembly and scheduled for demolition, though none have yet been torn down. “We are all ill due to the pollution. Anytime the youths tried to engage the authorities of Mesin Gold on the relocation, the military men providing security to the company attack us, leading to casualties,” Bibiani resident and artisanal gold miner Kwabena Desin told Mongabay. “Our small scale mining was causing no harm. We have been carrying out our mining activities peacefully till this company showed up.” Mill at the Bibiani Gold Mine: people living near the mine want to be relocated away from the noise and air pollution it creates. Image courtesy Asante Gold (Fair Use.)…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay