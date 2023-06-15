Indonesian coal giant Adaro’s ‘sustainable’ smelter slammed as ‘greenwashing’

JAKARTA — Indonesia’s largest coal miner, PT Adaro Energy, faces claims of greenwashing over its plan to build coal-fired power plants on the island of Borneo to provide electricity for its aluminum smelter there. At its annual shareholders’ meeting in Jakarta on May 11, two shareholders protested against the planned captive power plants, known as such because they’re designed specifically to supply certain industries and not to feed into the grid. “Stop the development of new coal plants. One billion people will be threatened by the climate crisis due to coal plants,” one of the shareholders shouted while being escorted out of the meeting. A shareholder of Indonesia’s largest coal miner Adaro Energy protests against the company’s plan to build coal-fired power plants to supply electricity to its aluminum smelter in North Kalimantan. Image courtesy of Greenpeace Indonesia. The plants, with a combined capacity of 2.2 gigawatts, will supply Adaro’s aluminum smelter in an industrial park, itself branded as “green,” in North Kalimantan province. The park is being touted, once completed, as the largest of its kind in the world, home to Indonesia’s first electric vehicle battery production, alongside petrochemical and aluminum industries. The smelter project, estimated to cost $2 billion, has entered the preconstruction phase and is expected to start commercial operation in 2025. Once running at full capacity in 2029, it will be able to produce 1.5 million metric tons of aluminum a year, the company says. Aluminum is used in the lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxide (NCA) cathodes that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

