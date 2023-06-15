Meet the tech projects competing for a $10m prize to save rainforests

SINGAPORE — Macaques look on from trees as a round of applause breaks out. After repeated attempts, a team has managed to fly a drone and drop a sensor platform on a tree canopy. It will stay there all night to gather the sounds of wildlife in the forest. A 10-minute walk away, another sound, that of amusement, fills the air as another team attaches a hexagonal web of tapes to a drone. After the original plan to collect soil samples failed, this was the last resort. Over the course of three weeks in late May and early June, Windsor Nature Park and Central Catchment Nature Reserve in Singapore were witness to scenes like these as 13 teams from around the world displayed, tested and tweaked technological solutions as part of the semifinals of a $10 million competition. The five-year competition, currently in its penultimate year and organized by California-based nonprofit XPRIZE Foundation, aims to identify technology that can automate how scientists study and survey the world’s fast-degrading rainforests. In these semifinals, ecologists, botanists and molecular biologists have come together and collaborated with drone pilots, mechanical engineers and machine-learning experts. From robots and drones that can collect samples for DNA testing, to mobile platforms that can gather audio data from tree canopies, a wide range of technology was put on display. While a few teams managed to execute their projects as planned, many others scrambled to troubleshoot last-minute glitches. The teams that move on to the next round, expected to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

