Southern African caterpillar that feeds millions may be next climate casualty

Climate change will severely reduce the distribution of a caterpillar that's harvested, sold and eaten by millions of people across Southern Africa, with some regions projected to lose nearly 100% of suitable habitat for the insects even under a moderate climate change scenario, a new study suggests. The mopane worm (Gonimbrasia belina) feeds mostly on the butterfly-shaped leaves of the tree of the same name, Colophospermum mopane, a deciduous species that grows in mixed woodland or forms vast pure stands. But rising temperatures will severely restrict the places where mopane trees can grow, and, consequently, where the mopane worms can flourish, according to the study published in Frontiers of Biogeography. The scientists behind the work devised species distribution models to predict the future range of the caterpillars in Botswana, Zimbabwe and South Africa, where mopane worms are most abundant, under two different climate change scenarios. Even under the less-extreme scenario, known as RCP4.5, in which carbon emissions peak in 2040 and then decline, suitable habitat of the caterpillars will shrink overall by 56% within the next 60 years, the study says. This represents a decline from the current 649,000 square kilometers to 285,000 km2 (251,000-110,000 square miles). Maps showing changes in suitable habitat for mopane caterpillars under a moderate climate change scenario, RCP 4.5 (in which global carbon emissions peak in 2040): dark blue areas indicate range where the caterpillars can be expected to thrive. Images courtesy of Shen, D. Y., et al. The biggest impact will be felt in

