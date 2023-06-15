Soy: The agro-industry that devastates the Maya jungle

Looking from above, the Nuevo Progreso Mennonite camp is a patch of brown hues that spreads irregularly on a green carpet. You can only see uniform crops that seem to go on and on at ground level. It isn’t easy to imagine that in that homogeneous landscape, there was, 35 years ago, a jungle. In the north, south and center of Hopelchén — a municipality 94 kilometers (58 miles) from the capital of Campeche, in the Yucatán Peninsula — the most recent satellite images available on the Google Earth platform show the same scenario: the loss of tropical forest, known as the Maya jungle, and how vast fields of cultivation take its place. According to the images, this pattern worsened in 2000 and accelerated after 2004. In Hopelchén, the tropical forest is being lost at a dizzying rate to give way to a model of industrial agriculture, which has several protagonists: Mennonite colonies, ejidatarios (common land residents) who have sold or leased their land, agro-industrial companies installed in the city of Mérida, Yucatán and, especially, the policies and subsidies that have encouraged soybean planting. Before 2004, Hopelchén did not grow soybeans or, at least, their presence was so sparse that it was not even noticeable. That year, the legume native to East Asia was introduced into the municipality’s agricultural fields that had been opened since the 1980s and where hybrid maize was already cultivated. The data from the statistical yearbook of agricultural production of the Agricultural and Fisheries Information Service…This article was originally published on Mongabay

