Sumatran farmers worry as government halts palm oil fertilizer subsidies

BATANGHARI, Indonesia — In a sweltering oil palm field in Batanghari village, Rokani fixes a sickle to an 11-meter (36-foot) pole and begins cutting down bunches of fruit from the treetops. If he can harvest 1 ton of oil palm fruit, Rokani, 58, will be paid 250,000 rupiah ($17). "If the fruit is no good then you don't get a ton from 1 hectare," Rokani told Mongabay Indonesia at his workplace in Lampung, the easternmost province on Indonesia's Sumatra Island. Like millions of others across Indonesia, Rokani, a father of six, worries about the government's removal of palm oil from the list of commodities qualifying for fertilizer subsidies. Many fear losing their livelihood as they struggle to maintain productivity from smallholdings without access to cheap chemicals. In 2022, the Ministry of Agriculture withdrew palm oil from the list of commodities available for fertilizers subsidized by the taxpayer. Indonesia allocates subsidies for nine food goods and is prioritizing three plantation commodities — coffee, cocoa and sugar cane — for subsidized fertilizer, according to ministry officials. Rokani harvesting oil palm in Tulang Bawang, Lampung. "If the fruit is no good then you don't get a ton from 1 hectare," he told Mongabay Indonesia. Image by Agus Susanto/Suara.com. Indonesia is the world's largest exporter of palm oil, which is found in countless consumer products, from soap to instant noodles. The value of palm oil exports accounted for more than half Indonesia's trade surplus in 2022, and the government depends on revenues from the…

