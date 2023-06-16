Not so fast, experts warn as Dhaka tries to clear the air with car tax and bus ban

DHAKA — Authorities in Bangladesh have rolled out two schemes to combat air pollution in the capital Dhaka, one of the world’s fastest growing mega cities and one of the most polluted. On June 1, Finance Minister A.H.M. Mustafa Kamal proposed in his budget proposal to parliament a new tax on multiple car ownership. This would serve as a disincentive for people to own more than one car, and thus help reduce both the exhaust emissions and traffic congestion that have long plagued Dhaka. Owning more than one car is widely viewed in Bangladesh as a matter of prestige and social status. But the consequences of having so many cars on the roads include notoriously bad air pollution and thousands of deaths due to road accidents every year. That proposal follows on the announcement in late May by the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) that buses older than 20 years and trucks older than 25 years will be taken off the roads to improve air quality. Sitangshu Shekhar Biswas, the BRTA director of engineering, told Mongabay this would affect some 60,000 buses and trucks. The consequences of having too many cars on the roads include notoriously bad air pollution and thousands of deaths due to road accidents every year. Image by Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman. Proposed carbon tax The finance minister’s proposal has received widespread support in parliament and from environmentalists, civil society organizations and regular Dhaka residents, who say they capital’s streets are clogged with an unnecessarily high number of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

